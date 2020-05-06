This new digital cookbook features recipes from Halcyon eateries and benefits non-profts

A new digital cookbook showing how to make favorites from some of Forsyth and Fulton counties' most popular restaurants will go on sale this week, with proceeds going to a pair of local charities.

“Cooking Together(ish),” a digital cookbook with recipes from restaurants at Alpharetta City Center, Avalon and Halcyon will be available starting on Friday, May 8 to anyone who makes at least a $25 donation to either The Place of Forsyth County or North Fulton Community Charities.

“While this year has brought unforeseen challenges, we’ve also seen inspiring examples of people rallying to serve neighbors in need, and this collaborative cookbook is a testament of that kindred spirit,” Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners and developer for Halcyon, said in a news release. “Across cultures and communities, food is a unifying force that brings people together and we hope these recipes bring a sense of comfort, happiness and togetherness to your home right now.”

Halcyon's Cherry Street Brewpub, Gu’s Dumplings, Popbar, Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee, It’s a Sweet Life Bakery and Never Enough Thyme have all contributed recipes for the cookbook, which will feature 20 recipes “including appetizers, salads, soups, sides, main dishes and desserts, which were hand-selected by the restaurant teams themselves.”

For those that love to show off their cooking on social media, organizers are asking them to use #CookingTogetherish “to share their culinary experiences.”

Donors need to submit proof of giving to either of the non-profits to cookingtogetherish@gmail.com to get a copy of the cookbook by email. Donations can be made to NFCC at NFCChelp.org/donate or to The Place at ThePlaceofForsyth.org/make-a-donation.html.

