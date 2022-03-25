Restaurant inspections: Jay’s Mexican Grill, Lake Pointe Nutrition, Papa John’s and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from March 8-25, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Academies of Creative Education
1160 Dahlonega Hwy Cumming, GA 30040
March 18, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Belamere Suites Hotel
2525 Antioch Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
March 23, 2022 Score: 96, Grade: A
Cafe Beaver
1875 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
March 11, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Celebration Village Forsyth
3000 Celebration Blvd., Suwanee, GA 30024
March 21, 2022 Score: 91, Grade: A
Coal Mountain Elementary School
3455 Coal Mountain Dr., Cumming, GA 30040
March 8, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Cornerstone School Bldg C
4888 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
March 9, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Cornerstone Schools, Building B
4888 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
March 9, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Cumming Aquatic Center
201 Aquatic Circle, Cumming, GA 30040
March 11, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Cumming Elementary School
540 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
March 9, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Daves Creek Elementary School
3740 Trammel Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
March 17, 2022 Score: 97, Grade: A
DeSana Middle School
625 James Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30004
March 24, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Domino’s Pizza
1686 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
March 23, 2022 Score: 96, Grade: A
Haw Creek Elementary School
2555 Echols Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
March 8, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hendricks Middle School
4950 Hyde Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
March 16, 2022 Score: 91, Grade: A
House of Chen
5430 Mcginnis Ferry Rd., Ste 105 Alpharetta, GA 30005
March 17, 2022 Score: 91, Grade: A
Jay’s Mexican Grill
1545 Mcfarland Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA 30005
March 16, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Lake Pointe Nutrition
5285 Lake Pointe Center, Drive, Suite D Cumming, GA 30041
March 11, 2022 Score: 96, Grade: A
Lakeside Middle School
2565 Echols Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
March 22, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Lambert High School
805 Nichols Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024
March 22, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Lambert High School - Culinary Arts
805 Nichols Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024
March 22, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Little Mill Middle School
6800 Little Mill Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
March 18, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Mashburn Elementary School
3777 Samples Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
March 8, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Midway Elementary School
4805 Highway 9, Alpharetta, GA 30004
March 24, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
My Friends Place Alpharetta
1545 Mcfarland Pkwy., Ste 104 Alpharetta, GA 30005
March 21, 2022 Score: 91, Grade: A
North Forsyth Middle School
3645 Coal Mountain Dr., Cumming, GA 30040
March 8, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Otwell Middle School
605 Tribble Gap Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
March 18, 2022 Score: 91, Grade: A
Papa John’s Pizza
6820 Keith Bridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506
March 11, 2022 Score: 83, Grade: B
Pearl’s Tea
410 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 138, Cumming, GA 30041
March 22, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Pueblos Mexican Cuisine
2595 Freedom Pkwy., Suite 100, Cumming, GA 30041
March 18, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Riverwatch Middle School
610 James Burgess Rd., Cumming, GA 30024
March 17, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Sawnee Elementary School
1616 Canton Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
March 10, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Sawnee Primary School
1655 Spot Road Connector, Cumming, GA 30040
March 10, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Silver City Elementary
6200 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
March 14, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
South Forsyth Middle School
2865 Old Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
March 16, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Starbucks
1145 Bluegrass Ct., Alpharetta, GA 30004
March 24, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway
1735 Buford Highway, Suite 300, Cumming, GA 30041
March 10, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Taco Bell
651 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
March 14, 2022 Score: 87, Grade: B
Taco Macho
5320 Atlanta Hwy 9, Alpharetta, GA 30004
March 9, 2022 Score: 70, Grade: C
Vickery Creek Elementary School
6280 Post Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
March 8, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Vickery Creek Middle School
6240 Post Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
March 14, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Wok & Chopstick
1525 McFarland Road., Suite 101 Alpharetta, GA 30004
March 24, 2022 Score: 96, Grade: A