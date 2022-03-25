By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant inspections: Jay’s Mexican Grill, Lake Pointe Nutrition, Papa John’s and more
Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from March 8-25, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.

Academies of Creative Education 

1160 Dahlonega Hwy Cumming, GA 30040

March 18, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Belamere Suites Hotel  

2525 Antioch Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

March 23, 2022 Score: 96, Grade: A


Cafe Beaver  

1875 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041

March 11, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Celebration Village Forsyth  

3000 Celebration Blvd., Suwanee, GA 30024

March 21, 2022 Score: 91, Grade: A


Coal Mountain Elementary School  

3455 Coal Mountain Dr., Cumming, GA 30040

March 8, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Cornerstone School Bldg C  

4888 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

March 9, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Cornerstone Schools, Building B  

4888 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

March 9, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Cumming Aquatic Center  

201 Aquatic Circle, Cumming, GA 30040

March 11, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Cumming Elementary School  

540 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040

March 9, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Daves Creek Elementary School  

3740 Trammel Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

March 17, 2022 Score: 97, Grade: A


DeSana Middle School  

625 James Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30004

March 24, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Domino’s Pizza

1686 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041

March 23, 2022 Score: 96, Grade: A


Haw Creek Elementary School  

2555 Echols Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

March 8, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Hendricks Middle School  

4950 Hyde Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

March 16, 2022 Score: 91, Grade: A


House of Chen  

5430 Mcginnis Ferry Rd., Ste 105 Alpharetta, GA 30005

March 17, 2022 Score: 91, Grade: A


Jay’s Mexican Grill  

1545 Mcfarland Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA 30005

March 16, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Lake Pointe Nutrition  

5285 Lake Pointe Center, Drive, Suite D Cumming, GA 30041

March 11, 2022 Score: 96, Grade: A


Lakeside Middle School  

2565 Echols Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

March 22, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Lambert High School  

805 Nichols Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024

March 22, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Lambert High School - Culinary Arts  

805 Nichols Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024

March 22, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Little Mill Middle School  

6800 Little Mill Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

March 18, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Mashburn Elementary School  

3777 Samples Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

March 8, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Midway Elementary School  

4805 Highway 9, Alpharetta, GA 30004

March 24, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


My Friends Place Alpharetta  

1545 Mcfarland Pkwy., Ste 104 Alpharetta, GA 30005

March 21, 2022 Score: 91, Grade: A


North Forsyth Middle School  

3645 Coal Mountain Dr., Cumming, GA 30040

March 8, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Otwell Middle School  

605 Tribble Gap Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

March 18, 2022 Score: 91, Grade: A


Papa John’s Pizza 

6820 Keith Bridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506

March 11, 2022 Score: 83, Grade: B


Pearl’s Tea  

410 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 138, Cumming, GA 30041

March 22, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Pueblos Mexican Cuisine  

2595 Freedom Pkwy., Suite 100, Cumming, GA 30041

March 18, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Riverwatch Middle School  

610 James Burgess Rd., Cumming, GA 30024

March 17, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Sawnee Elementary School  

1616 Canton Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040

March 10, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Sawnee Primary School  

1655 Spot Road Connector, Cumming, GA 30040

March 10, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Silver City Elementary  

6200 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040

March 14, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


South Forsyth Middle School  

2865 Old Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

March 16, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Starbucks 

1145 Bluegrass Ct., Alpharetta, GA 30004

March 24, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Subway

1735 Buford Highway, Suite 300, Cumming, GA 30041

March 10, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Taco Bell 

651 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040

March 14, 2022 Score: 87, Grade: B


Taco Macho  

5320 Atlanta Hwy 9, Alpharetta, GA 30004

March 9, 2022 Score: 70, Grade: C


Vickery Creek Elementary School  

6280 Post Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

March 8, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Vickery Creek Middle School  

6240 Post Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

March 14, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Wok & Chopstick  

1525 McFarland Road., Suite 101 Alpharetta, GA 30004

March 24, 2022 Score: 96, Grade: A