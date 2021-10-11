Ninth district to help eligible residents with heating, water

Brenda Dalin, program director for Ninth District Opportunity recently announced home heating and water help for the elderly and medically homebound.



Households, where every member is age 65 and older or medically homebound due to health reasons, may apply for assistance with heating and water bills beginning on Nov. 1.

One-time payments will be made by check issued to the home heating and water suppliers up to $500 each. Eligibility for the programs is based on the income of all household members.

When applying for assistance, persons will present verification of age for everyone in the home, verification of all household income received within the past 30 days (check stubs, public assistance checks, unemployment checks, etc.); verification of Social Security numbers for everyone in the home, verification of citizenship (driver’s license, state ID, etc.), and the most recent heating source and electric bill and water bill.



