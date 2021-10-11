Ninth district to help eligible residents with heating, water

Brenda Dalin, program director for Ninth District Opportunity recently announced home heating and water help for the elderly and medically homebound.
Households, where every member is age 65 and older or medically homebound due to health reasons, may apply for assistance with heating and water bills beginning on Nov. 1.
One-time payments will be made by check issued to the home heating and water suppliers up to $500 each. Eligibility for the programs is based on the income of all household members.
When applying for assistance, persons will present verification of age for everyone in the home, verification of all household income received within the past 30 days (check stubs, public assistance checks, unemployment checks, etc.); verification of Social Security numbers for everyone in the home, verification of citizenship (driver’s license, state ID, etc.), and the most recent heating source and electric bill and water bill.
Bring all documentation as Ninth District can no longer get the information for you.
All eligible applicants are asked to contact Ninth District Opportunity scheduling system Nov. 1, beginning at midnight by telephone at 855-636-3108 or online to www.ndo.org/eap.
Phone lines and website for scheduling will not be active until the opening date of the program and no appointments will be made by telephone or online until this time. Walk-ins are not accepted. Appointments will be scheduled until all funds are exhausted.
Additional information will be made available online at www.ndo.org.
Ninth District Opportunity is an equal opportunity agency while providing services without regard to age, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, national origin, or any other classification or category serving Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Dawson, Elbert, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties.