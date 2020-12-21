Extension: Pruning offers trees, shrubs several benefits

Pruning can increase flowering, fruit production, promote healthy new growth, increase sun light and air circulation, and maintain a desired shape and/or size.

Understanding that each plant in the landscape has its own growth habit and pruning requirements is important. It is necessary to prune trees that are over-grown, crowd other plants, or limits the view from windows. Plants damaged by insects, diseases, or freezing injury generally benefit from corrective pruning.

On the other hand, improper and/or pruning at the wrong time of year may result in poor plant development and reduction in flowering, and may increase susceptibility to insects, diseases or winter damage.

It is important to learn and understand the three T’s of proper pruning: tools, timing, and technique. When purchasing tools, shop for quality and durability over price.

Pruning Time



Flowering ornamentals form their flower buds at different times of year, therefore, pruning times must be adjusted accordingly.

Many spring-flowering trees such as dogwood and redbud set flower buds in the fall, so pruning during the fall and winter months eliminates or decreases their spring flower capabilities.

Plants, such as crape myrtle, that typically flower during the summer form flower buds on new growth and can be pruned during the winter with no effect on their flowering.

As a rule, plants that flower before June 1 should be pruned after they bloom while those that flower after June 1 are considered summer-flowering and can be pruned just prior to spring growth.

Ornamental plants that are not grown for showy flowers should be pruned during the late winter or early spring. Pruning may be done during the summer, however, avoid pruning 10 weeks or sooner to your areas first hard frost date.

Pruning late in the season produces tender new growth that may not be sufficiently hardened and venerable to frost damage.

Certain shade and flowering trees tend to bleed or excrete large amounts of sap from pruning wounds. Among these trees are maple, birch, dogwood, beech, elm, willow, flowering plum, and flowering cherry. Sap excretion from the tree is not harmful, but it is unsightly and may attract stinging insects. To minimize bleeding, prune these trees after the leaves have matured.



