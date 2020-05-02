How the community stepped up to help this Forsyth County glamping business survive

The future of Georgia Glamping in Forsyth County looked grim, so co-founder Rebeka Self decided to be honest with the young company’s followers on social media.

On April 18, Self wrote a post on the company’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. It should have been 30 days into the 2020 camping season for Georgia Glamping, she said. Instead, its sites at Shady Grove Campground had been open just two days before they were shut down March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which offers luxury camping accommodations, was forced to refund or move $40,000 of reservations in March and April. Its four recently-hired employees were in limbo. And they were hired right after the cutoff date under the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program, so Georgia Glamping received no help from the virus disaster relief program.

Self didn’t mention those details, only that she worried Georgia Glamping was “helplessly watching two years’ worth of work, passion, dreams, blood, sweat and tears slowly get eroded away.”

“All this to say,” Self went on, “please please support your local, small businesses as much as you are able to during this time.”