Solitary oak leafminers causing leaf disfiguration throughout the county

Part of what we do on the Agriculture and Natural Resources side of UGA Extension is detective work. Today, I’ll give you an inside look as the Forsyth County Extension ANR team solves a trending plant pathology mystery.

We started the week at the Extension office with several concerned client calls and emails about sudden eruptions of leafspots on their oak trees.

Photographs emailed to us showed oak leaves covered with numerous round, whitish spots on the upper surface. After three weeks without rain, however, a diagnosis of fungal leafspots didn’t quite fit the situation.

Plus, the fungus the spots most closely resembled, Tubakia, is a late summer pathogen that tends to affect red oaks. It’s mid-spring, and all the photos we received were of white oaks.

Simple oak identification tip: White oaks have rounded leaf lobes. Oaks in the red and black family group have sharp, bristle-pointed lobes.

Under the circumstances of season, plant species, and weather conditions, some type of gall seemed more likely. There are many different oak galls caused by insects and fungus.

To make a diagnosis, we needed more information than photos could provide. We needed a physical specimen to examine.







