Groundbreaking for new North Forsyth dog park on Thursday

Forsyth County officials will break ground on a new dog park in North Forsyth this week.

On Thursday starting at 9:30 a.m., a groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the new dog park, which will be located across the road from the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, located at 4065 County Way. The dog park will be the fourth in the county, following existing locations at Caney Creek Preserve and Fowler and Windermere parks.

In January, Forsyth County Commissioners awarded a construction bid worth $850,760 to Zaveri Enterprises for the project.

“I get asked constantly about it,” District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said at the time. “I’ve been asked more about this than I have about just about anything.”

The park will include a synthetic turf surface, sunshades and several amenities for dogs to play with.