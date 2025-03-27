Family seeks answers, justice, for Cumming employee killed in work parking lot Jessica Godfrey, right, said she is trying to be a voice for her sister, Crystal Sawyer, after she was recently fatally struck by another employee at the Cumming Utility Distribution and Collection Division headquarters on Dahlonega Highway. Photo courtesy of Jessica Godfrey Following the recent death of a Cumming Utilities employee on her way to work, her family is seeking answers and working to keep her legacy alive. Weather CUMMING WEATHER