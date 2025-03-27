By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Family seeks answers, justice, for Cumming employee killed in work parking lot
03272025SAWYER UPDATE
Jessica Godfrey, right, said she is trying to be a voice for her sister, Crystal Sawyer, after she was recently fatally struck by another employee at the Cumming Utility Distribution and Collection Division headquarters on Dahlonega Highway. Photo courtesy of Jessica Godfrey
Following the recent death of a Cumming Utilities employee on her way to work, her family is seeking answers and working to keep her legacy alive.
Weather
CUMMING WEATHER