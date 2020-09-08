Below the surface: How Lake Lanier came to be

This article appears in the September issue of 400 Life Magazine.

The Lake Sidney Lanier that many know today is always bouncing with excitement, especially during Georgia’s warmer months, as people from all over the state crowd the lake’s surrounding parks, campgrounds and marinas.

Families go to hang out and play at the parks, residents take their boats out either just for some fun in the sun or to spend a couple of hours fishing, people take time to exercise or relax on a walk down surrounding trails, and many travel across to Lake Lanier Islands for some leisurely golfing.

As the sun beats down on North Georgia and families find themselves heading out to Lake Lanier to enjoy themselves, many may not know about the relics from the lake’s history that still sit waiting far beneath the surface.

Robert David Coughlin, the author of “Storybook Site: The Early History and Construction of Buford Dam” and a former park ranger on the lake, said that he has met many people in North Georgia who did not realize that Lake Lanier is a man-made lake. The body of water has become such an integrated piece of the community, that it almost feels like it has just always been there.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built Lake Sidney Lanier in the 1950s in conjunction with Buford Dam. The project was part of a much larger mission across the U.S. directly after World War II to develop the nation’s waterways, according to a previous 400 Life story.

Coughlin said that the U.S. government sought out the construction of Lake Lanier and Buford Dam specifically to help provide a water source to residents near Atlanta, use the dam as a power source for surrounding homes, and help prevent flooding from the Chattahoochee River.

The Corps of Engineers was originally thinking of placing the dam in Roswell, but they ended up deciding on the current site because it was a more rural area at the time. Despite it being a rural area, though, the project was a huge undertaking, gaining attention from those all over the state.

Funding for the project was approved in 1949, and after both the lake and the dam were completely finished, the total cost of the project ended up being nearly $45 million, according to documents archived by the Historical Society of Cumming/Forsyth County.

Local officials held a groundbreaking for Buford Dam in March 1950, and Coughlin said about 10,000 people gathered to watch then Atlanta Mayor William Hartsfield, Cumming Mayor Roy Otwell and other leaders break ground at the site for the first time.

“It was a big deal here,” Coughlin said. “I mean, when they had the groundbreaking, it brought people from all over Georgia to the area to see them officially start a project. It was a big deal and a big change to the area.”

As the Corps of Engineers started construction, the entire area around the site in Forsyth, Hall, Gwinnett and Dawson counties started to change. All at once, Coughlin said that they started to reroute roads, rethink and reconstruct bridges, and start the process of buying up mostly farmland owned by residents at the time.

Nearly half of the cost of the multimillion-dollar project was spent buying land and relocating the families, churches and even gravesites that used to reside on the land that now makes up the bottom of Lake Lanier.

Story continues below.

