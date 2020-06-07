From the classroom to Instagram, Forsyth County teacher spreads the gospel of photography

See the full issue of the June 400 Life magazine here.



On a recent Monday, Mark Wilson woke up at 3 a.m., grabbed his camera and walked alone to the beach. Wilson, a high school Spanish teacher in Forsyth County, and his family were enjoying a brief getaway in Hilton Head, S.C., but Wilson couldn’t pass up a chance to capture the perfect shot of the Milky Way.

Don’t call Wilson “dedicated,” though. He prefers the term “adventurous.”

“I would describe myself as a semi-pro hobby enthusiast,” Wilson says.

Wilson’s over 14,000 followers on Instagram describe his nature photography as “brilliant,” “incredible,” “stunning.” They are reacting to images of green herons taking flight, grizzly bears roaming the West, majestic sunsets reflecting on Forsyth County waters.

