Modern OBGYN celebrates 10 years of personalized obstetrics, gynecological care

October issue of 400 Life Magazine



For the last 10 years, Modern Obstetrics & Gynecology of North Atlanta, P.C. has been a pioneer in terms of women’s health care for the North Atlanta metro area. Providing truly personalized care from the best doctors and midwives in the area is the main priority for the practice’s founders, Dr. John Reyes and Dr. Ingrid Reyes.

“I feel blessed to have met a wonderful wife, both of us doctors, and then together we have been able to create something that has a significant positive impact on our community,” Dr. John said.

The husband-and-wife team opened Modern OBGYN as a private practice in Johns Creek in October 2010, and have since added two more office locations in the North Atlanta metro: one at the Northside Hospital Forsyth campus in Cumming, and one inside Avalon in Alpharetta.

They also recently moved the Cumming location to a brand new, larger state-of-the-art facility across the hospital campus from its previous location.

“The fact that this practice has developed and grown astronomically in just a short time is a testament to the fact that good quality care is provided,” Dr. John said, “because it’s the patients who decide the success of a practice.”

