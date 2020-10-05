Modern OBGYN celebrates 10 years of personalized obstetrics, gynecological care

This article appears in the October issue of 400 Life Magazine
For the last 10 years, Modern Obstetrics & Gynecology of North Atlanta, P.C. has been a pioneer in terms of women’s health care for the North Atlanta metro area. Providing truly personalized care from the best doctors and midwives in the area is the main priority for the practice’s founders, Dr. John Reyes and Dr. Ingrid Reyes.
“I feel blessed to have met a wonderful wife, both of us doctors, and then together we have been able to create something that has a significant positive impact on our community,” Dr. John said.
The husband-and-wife team opened Modern OBGYN as a private practice in Johns Creek in October 2010, and have since added two more office locations in the North Atlanta metro: one at the Northside Hospital Forsyth campus in Cumming, and one inside Avalon in Alpharetta.
They also recently moved the Cumming location to a brand new, larger state-of-the-art facility across the hospital campus from its previous location.
“The fact that this practice has developed and grown astronomically in just a short time is a testament to the fact that good quality care is provided,” Dr. John said, “because it’s the patients who decide the success of a practice.”
But Modern OBGYN does not provide just routine checkups, prenatal care and standard OBGYN services.
The practice is comprised of highly-trained experts in their field. Some of the doctors on staff also speak multiple languages, allowing the practice to serve a broader portion of the community.
“We have a very diverse group of award-winning physicians, who are leaders in their field, right here in our backyard. It’s truly something special,” Dr. John said.
Each of the seven physicians on staff has a special interest in minimally-invasive surgeries, and each of the physicians is a specialist in robotic-assisted surgery. In fact, Dr. Ingrid was the first gynecologist to perform a robotic surgery at Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
“Minimally-invasive surgery benefits the patient with faster recovery, less downtime and it’s much better for them,” Dr. John said. “So when we do our [minimally-invasive] hysterectomy and other procedures, these patients are going home the same day or the next day and back functioning in about two weeks, versus six to eight weeks. That’s an unbelievable benefit.”
In addition to the practice’s seven physicians, Modern OBGYN also has six midwives on staff, which enhances the patient’s obstetrical experience — something that’s very special, Dr. John said.
Midwifery — the art and care of women in pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period — is not a new concept. The six midwives on staff at Modern OBGYN are Certified Nurse Midwives, or CNMs, meaning they are licensed and certified through the American Midwifery Certification Board after completion of a master’s degree in nursing.
“We wanted to provide a full spectrum of obstetrical care, and in order to provide truly personalized care during the time of delivery, we wanted to enhance by providing Certified Nurse Midwives,” Dr. John said. “It’s an enhancement of the labor process providing the mother a very personalized care.”
Many patients often wonder what the difference is between a midwife and a doctor, and how that could change their experience or care. Midwifery care looks at pregnancy and labor as a normal life process, rather than a medical condition, and focuses on developing trusting relationships with patients and their families from prenatal to postpartum care.
“A Certified Nurse Midwife is an experienced nurse who focuses on the labor process and complete prenatal and postpartum care, with a more personalized approach,” Dr. John said. “They’re there with you during the prenatal visits, childbirth, coaching you during the pushing phase and even beyond the birth of your child. It’s an enhancement to the physician care we also provide.”
As Modern OBGYN arrives at its 10-year anniversary, Dr. John said the success of the practice is credited to not just the highest quality of care that he and his staff provide, but the support of the Cumming and surrounding communities.
“The blessings of having a practice like this in your own backyard is truly special. It is the community that has created this practice to be so successful based on good patient outcomes and reputation,” Dr. John said. “The best part is being able to practice and provide outstanding medical care to such an appreciative and supportive community.”
- Story by Kara McIntyre, Sponsored content