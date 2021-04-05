The team at Bagley serves North Georgia

Thirty seven years ago, Forsyth County native David Bagley began his real estate career, and his family has lived in the county for over five generations.
Early accomplishments include brokering the land acquisition for the Canton Highway Ingles — the first large grocery store in Cumming, and the writing of one of the first leases in Forsyth County. Today Bagley Commercial Properties holds over 150 active leases in the North Georgia area.
Bagley Commercial Properties is a family business that David and his wife, Susan, have grown over the years.
His daughter, Jessica Sills, and son-in-law, Doug Sills, are following in their footsteps, and will continue to serve the community with the same passion instilled by David.
Associate Broker David Holloway, who is also like family, has been with the company for years with his niche being in land sales and development.
Bagley Commercial Properties is a local real estate company that specializes in industrial buildings for sale and lease, office buildings and condos for sale and lease, assembling tracts of land for residential, commercial, and retail development, and brokering developed subdivision lots to national and local builders.
The company’s main goal is to create long-lasting relationships and to provide excellent customer service to their clients.
Most important to this team is maintaining a stellar reputation in the place they work and call home.
“Forsyth County is growing but this is a tight-knit community and even if a deal doesn’t work, I want everybody to feel like we did our best, that we were honest, ethical, and we did things the right way,” Doug said.
“We have several landlords that we helped purchase buildings, and then we have continued that relationship for years,” explains Jessica.
Jessica and Doug add that there are advantages to investing in commercial real estate.
Jessica explains, “Purchasing a commercial income-producing property has the ability to produce a 7% or more annual return.”
“Commercial real estate investments can result in longer leases, with reliable tenants, presenting investors with reduced risk,” Doug said.
“We are seeing one similarity in local commercial and residential real estate right now, and that is low inventory,” said Jessica. “This is a seller’s market.”
The Bagley Commercial Property team is passionate about what they do and why they do it. They are committed to serving the North Georgia area when it comes to all commercial property needs.
Doug and Jessica hope that their sons will one day continue the family legacy.
To connect with this brokerage, visit www.bagleycommercial.com or @BagleyCommercial on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
