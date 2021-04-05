The team at Bagley serves North Georgia

Thirty seven years ago, Forsyth County native David Bagley began his real estate career, and his family has lived in the county for over five generations.

Early accomplishments include brokering the land acquisition for the Canton Highway Ingles — the first large grocery store in Cumming, and the writing of one of the first leases in Forsyth County. Today Bagley Commercial Properties holds over 150 active leases in the North Georgia area.

Bagley Commercial Properties is a family business that David and his wife, Susan, have grown over the years.

His daughter, Jessica Sills, and son-in-law, Doug Sills, are following in their footsteps, and will continue to serve the community with the same passion instilled by David.

Associate Broker David Holloway, who is also like family, has been with the company for years with his niche being in land sales and development.



