Is Amazon coming to Forsyth County? Developer of proposed warehouse project tied to e-commerce giant

On July 15, Amazon, the behemoth online retailer, announced that it was opening a fulfillment center in Pflugerville, Texas, just outside of Austin, with the help of Atlanta-based developer Seefried Industrial Properties Inc.



Two weeks later, news outlets in Chicago reported that Amazon had plans to build a fulfillment center. The developer? Seefried Industrial Properties Inc.

And on back to back days earlier this month, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Tampa Bay, Florida, outlets raced to break the news of about new Amazon facilities that had been in the works behind the scenes -- with Seefried Industrial Properties Inc.

Around the country, when Amazon has a need to extend its vast network of distribution and fulfillment centers to maintain its frenetic delivery system, it turns to Seefried Industrial Properties Inc.

It just so happens that the developer also has a project in Forsyth County: a three-building, 418,220-square-foot warehouse complex on about 103 acres off Shiloh Road. Plans submitted by Seefried to the Forsyth County Department of Planning & Community Development on July 9 call the development a “distribution center.”