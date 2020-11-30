‘Bringing the pretzels to the people’: Auntie Anne’s Pretzels food truck coming to area

The local area will soon have its own Auntie Anne’s Pretzels food truck, which will be available for events and parties in Dawson, Forsyth, Lumpkin and other surrounding counties.

Dan Trickel, owner of 12 Auntie Anne’s locations in the Atlanta area including the one at the North Georgia Premium Outlets in Dawson County, said that he decided to open the truck in response to the low numbers of customers he was seeing at storefront locations.

“Given COVID-19 and the changing shopping experiences, we decided that we were going to bring the pretzels to the people,” Trickel said. “So we’re going to serve our regular Auntie Anne’s menu and the truck’s home base will be in Dawson.”

According to Trickel, the truck will be targeting large community events like Dawsonville’s Mountain Moonshine Festival and Food Truck Friday events, and will be available for hire for members of the community. He said that he also plans to support local schools at football games and sporting events.

“I’m looking forward to doing some things with Dawsonville,” Trickel said. “I’m reaching out to the Chamber of Commerce and the city about the downtown area and hoping to partner with them some too.”