Forsyth County Chamber to hold virtual hiring event on Friday

Amid businesses closing and employees getting laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Forsyth County and Greater North Fulton chambers of commerce will host an event this week to connect job-seekers and employers.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 6, the chambers will host a virtual hiring event at no cost to either companies or those looking for a new job.

"As the business climate continues to evolve as a result of COVID-19, many individuals are enduring layoffs from employment at a time when industries that remain operational are seeking employees at higher demands," officials with the chambers said in a news release. "The collaborative workforce efforts of the Forsyth County Chamber and the Greater North Fulton Chamber seek to connect industry with potential labor forces via a series of virtual hiring events. Representatives from local retailers will briefly discuss open positions, qualifications, and how to apply. Attendees will also be able to participate in a break out session with an employer to ask questions about their company and specific opportunities."

Amazon, Ingles and Aldi will be among the companies hiring at the virtual event

Job seekers can register for the event online, and employers interested in taking part can contact Beth Harris at bharris@focochamber.org.