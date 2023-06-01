This growing Forsyth County brewery recently received international awards

A Forsyth County brewery and distillery has been awarded two medals in an international spirits competition.

NoFo Brew Co, which opened its beer brewing operations in 2019, began distilling spirits in September of 2021. In a short time, the distilling operation has grown to include vodka, gin, whiskey, brandy, agave, and more.

This year, NoFo Brew Co entered three of their signature spirits into the American Distilling International Spirits Competition, hosted by the American Distilling Institute (ADI).

“We weren’t really looking for it until I was asked to help can some beers that we were sending to a beer competition,” said assistant distiller Justin Kendrick. “That got us thinking that maybe we should look into doing a spirits competition.”

NoFo was awarded a silver medal for its apple brandy and a bronze medal for its agave spirit. The third spirit entered was a gin, which was nudged out of the running for a bronze medal by a single judge point.

“Each spirit has a different panel of judges, experts in the field of whatever you enter,” explained head distiller Hyde Buchanan. “Then it goes through a couple different judging processes… and [judges] will break it down into no-medal, bronze, silver, gold, and double-gold, which is best-in-class.”