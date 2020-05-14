Mark Lyle named Forward Forsyth's interim vice president of economic development

Forward Forsyth has named Mark Lytle as the group's interim vice president of economic development.

Lytle has more than 40 years of industry and economic development experience and previously worked at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, where he served in roles including senior project manager, Leader of the Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia Supplier Initiative and program director of the Georgia Centers of Innovation.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to fill this interim role as the Vice President of Economic Development for Forward Forsyth and the Forsyth County Chamber," Lytle said in a statement. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in working with the great Chamber staff and community leadership to implement and build upon Forsyth County’s strategic plan for quality growth."

In his new role, Lytle will be “facilitating new product development, providing day-to-day leadership, guidance and mentoring to Forward Forsyth’s staff and enhancing the stability of the community’s ongoing economic development efforts while the organization executes an extensive search to find a seasoned professional to serve in this position in a permanent capacity.”

He will replace Robert Long, who was vice president of economic development from November 2015 until March.

Lytle joined the University System of Georgia's Board of Regents in 2013 as the vice-chancellor of economic development and initiated the system's Cybersecurity and FinTech initiatives, was a founding board member of Ignite HQ business incubator accelerator and was recognized with the 2016 Transaction Alley Citizen Award by the American Transaction Processors Coalition

He is a graduate of Georgia Tech and a member of the Georgia Economic Developers Association.

Forward Forsyth is a public-private partnership of the Forsyth County Government, the Forsyth County Development Authority, the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, Forsyth County Schools and Forsyth’s higher-learning institutions.

In 2019, Forward Forsyth engaged in 88 economic development projects, which contributed to the creation of nearly $115 million in new capital investment and more than 1,100 new jobs.

Lytle can be reached at mlytle@forwardforsyth.org.