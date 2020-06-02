New virtual reality game room opens up in Forsyth County

Mathaun said his inspiration to open the game room came not only from wanting to spend more time with his family, but also from his passion for technology and electronics.

“I’m one of those people that has to have whatever is new before everyone else has it,” Mathaun said.

Part of that need to have the latest in technology went into Mathaun’s business, and it is the reason he decided on a unique VR gaming experience for his game room. He saw that VR was where gaming was really heading in the future, and he decided to take it one step further.



“I wanted to do something outside of the box and do something that no one is doing,” Mathaun said. “There are VRs out there, but as far as simulators, you won’t find anything like what I have.”

The simulators that Mathaun has set up allow the player to immerse themselves in whatever game they are playing as they slide up and down or left and right to give the feeling of being on a motorcycle, driving a car or even flying through the air.

“It puts you in the mindset of being in the game, but you’re feeling everything,” Mathaun said.

For those that do not want to take part in the simulators, there are also standalone VR games where the player can just wear a headset and use standard VR controllers to play a variety of different games.