QuikTrip on McGinnis Ferry Road clears planning board

A request for a proposed QuikTrip on McGinnis Ferry Road is headed to Forsyth County Commissioners for a final decision.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Forsyth County Planning board unanimously approved a request, with conditions, for a conditional-use permit to build a 4,993-square-foot convenience store with gas pumps with 50 parking spaces conducting around the clock business on just under 10 acres zoned Restricted Industrial District (M1) at 4000 and 4010 McGinnis Ferry Road.

District 2 board member Stacy Guy said he had not heard any opposition from the community and the area was “probably a good place for a convenience store.”

“It’s not near a residential [area] at all,” Guy said. “I think my main concern when this was filed was this is not in any kind of an overlay district at all, and I worked with [Judy Allie, a reals estate project manager with the company] quite closely early on and got her and QuikTrip to agree with a lot of the new standards that are going to be put in place for the south Forsyth commercial standards.”