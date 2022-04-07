Three Basketeers to hold grand opening for new storefront

In October of 2019, over a plate of tacos and cheese dip, the mothers of three young men on the autism spectrum gathered to discuss the future of their sons.

But, as Sue Swanson, CEO of Three Basketeers, said, “there aren’t many jobs for adults with special needs.”

“[All the moms] … were talking about what would happen when our boys aged out of high school,” Swanson said. “There aren’t many jobs for adults with special needs, so we thought … if we can’t beat them, we’ve got to join them. We’ve got to do something for ourselves.”

Three Basketeers, a nonprofit that “showcases the special gifts of adults with developmental disabilities,” officially opened its doors on Dec. 1, 2019, with three founding members: Brett Swanson, Luke Graves and Daniel Abadie. The Basketeers create custom gift baskets for purchase.

Since opening, Abadie has moved on to follow his personal passion, voice acting, and has started his own voice-over company, Vivid Vocals VO.

Now, two and a half years later, Three Basketeers has five employees, offers over 10 gift basket choices with 20 handmade products and has a new storefront.

Three Basketeers will be hosting an official grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 30, at the new location, 6805 Keith Bridge Road in north Forsyth.

The nonprofit began on the bottom floor of a small strip of offices in the city of Cumming. Since growing, vocational coach Sandra Tanner said the company would need more room.

In late January, Tanner said the company packed up its bags and moved north to the intersection of Keith Bridge and Jot Em Down roads.

“It was an easy transition to be honest,” Tanner said. “We got volunteers to help us move things, and the landlords on both ends helped with paperwork.”

Tanner said family members and friends of the Basketeers helped move stock, build shelves and get the new location ready to open.

“It was nice to see the community come out to help us move,” Tanner said.

