Woody named publisher for Metro Market Media group

Stephanie Woody has been named group publisher for The Times, Forsyth County News and Dawson County News, all owned by Metro Market Media based in Gainesville. The announcement was made this week by Charles H. Morris Jr., owner of MMM.

In her new position, Woody will be responsible for oversight of newspapers, websites, magazines, newsletters, digital marketing and special events for the local media operations in Hall, Forsyth and Dawson counties.

Woody had previously been serving as publisher of the Forsyth and Dawson County News.

“The community news industry is changing almost daily as we consistently develop ways to provide our customers with the information they need while remaining financially viable as businesses,” said Morris. “Stephanie has a proven track record of success and has shown she understands the changes taking place in the industry. We are fortunate to have her lead our three local operations.”



