Accused purse thief arrested after BOLO issued

A suspect accused of purse theft and attempting to use stolen cards has been arrested in Forsyth County.



According to information from the Forsyth County Jail, Kayla Michelle Whittaker, 30, of Cumming, was arrested on Tuesday, May 9, and faces two felony counts of fraud- transaction card theft, two felony counts of fraud- fraudulent use of a transaction card, two counts of identity fraud- using or possessing identifying information of another person and two misdemeanor counts of theft by taking.

She is being held on a $41,375 bond.