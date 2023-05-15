Accused purse thief arrested after BOLO issued

A suspect accused of purse theft and attempting to use stolen cards has been arrested in Forsyth County.
According to information from the Forsyth County Jail, Kayla Michelle Whittaker, 30, of Cumming, was arrested on Tuesday, May 9, and faces two felony counts of fraud- transaction card theft, two felony counts of fraud- fraudulent use of a transaction card, two counts of identity fraud- using or possessing identifying information of another person and two misdemeanor counts of theft by taking.
She is being held on a $41,375 bond.
According to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident report from Wednesday, March 29, Whittaker was named as a suspect after a shopper at Publix on Bethelview Road reported her purse had been stolen from a shopping cart.
The responding officer said in the report that “a white female with red hair and a blue surgical mask” could be seen in a video of the incident taking the purse from the victim’s shopping cart when the victim had temporarily walked away to grab a drink.
In another incident on Friday, April 7, a second victim claimed her purse was stolen while hanging from the back of a chair at Marlow’s Tavern on Peachtree Parkway and she had received notification that several of her cards had been used at a Walmart location and later at Target on Market Place Boulevard.
Suspect leaving
According to the incident report, “All cards were attempted to be run for $746.86” at Walmart and at Target one card was used to attempt a purchase worth $128.39.
Whittaker was also listed as a suspect in that incident.
Between those incidents and Whittaker’s arrest, FCSO officials issued a Be on the Lookout, or BOLO, orders showing photos and video of the suspect to help gain information from the community.