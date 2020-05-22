Forsyth County authorities find drugs, firearm, stolen packages during traffic stop

A traffic stop for an obscured license plate Thursday resulted in the arrest of three people for possession of drugs, a firearm and stolen packages from around Forsyth County.

The incident happened about 4:15 p.m., May 21, at the intersection of McFarland Parkway and Shiloh Road near the Halcyon development in South Forsyth. Donald Davis

A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the area noticed a car come into the area with an obscured license plate and initiated a traffic stop. Marquessa Geter

According to an incident report, the deputy smelled marijuana as he approached the car and conducted a search of the vehicle and three occupants. John Kitchens

The deputy discovered two pounds of marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, MDMA, a .38 revolver and packages and mail that “appeared to have been stolen from areas around Forsyth County.”

Donald Davis, 32, Marquessa Geter, 29, and John Kitchens, 32, were arrested and are being held in Forsyth County Jail on no bond.

Davis, of Atlanta, was charged with four counts of theft by taking, two counts of possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony and possession of drug-related objects.

Geter, of College Park, was charged with four counts of theft by taking, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, and obscured or missing license plate.

Kitchens, of Atlanta, was charged with four counts of theft by taking, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug-related objects.



