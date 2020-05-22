By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County authorities find drugs, firearm, stolen packages during traffic stop
Crime

A traffic stop for an obscured license plate Thursday resulted in the arrest of three people for possession of drugs, a firearm and stolen packages from around Forsyth County.

The incident happened about 4:15 p.m., May 21, at the intersection of McFarland Parkway and Shiloh Road near the Halcyon development in South Forsyth.

20200522_DonaldDavis_1
Donald Davis

A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the area noticed a car come into the area with an obscured license plate and initiated a traffic stop.

20200522_MarquessaGeter_1
Marquessa Geter

According to an incident report, the deputy smelled marijuana as he approached the car and conducted a search of the vehicle and three occupants.

20200522_JohnKitchens_1
John Kitchens

The deputy discovered two pounds of marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, MDMA, a .38 revolver and packages and mail that “appeared to have been stolen from areas around Forsyth County.”

Donald Davis, 32, Marquessa Geter, 29, and John Kitchens, 32, were arrested and are being held in Forsyth County Jail on no bond.

Davis, of Atlanta, was charged with four counts of theft by taking, two counts of possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony and possession of drug-related objects.

Geter, of College Park, was charged with four counts of theft by taking, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, and obscured or missing license plate.

Kitchens, of Atlanta, was charged with four counts of theft by taking, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug-related objects.