Forsyth County resident, Dawsonville businessman booked on child pornography charges

A Forsyth County man is being held on a more than $80,000 bond after being arrested for child pornography charges.

Jonathan Edward McKibben, 34, of Cumming, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5 on 12 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and is being held on a $82,740 bond, according to the Forsyth County Jail’s website.

McKibben is the head agent of Jonathon McKibben State Farm office in Dawson County.