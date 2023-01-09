Forsyth County resident, Dawsonville businessman booked on child pornography charges

A Forsyth County man is being held on a more than $80,000 bond after being arrested for child pornography charges.
Jonathan Edward McKibben, 34, of Cumming, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5 on 12 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and is being held on a $82,740 bond, according to the Forsyth County Jail’s website.
McKibben is the head agent of Jonathon McKibben State Farm office in Dawson County.
He has been charged with 10 counts of possessing or controlling child pornography and two counts of creating or distributing those materials, the jail website stated.
On Aug. 16, 2022, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about McKibben from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to an FCSO report.
He remains in FCSO custody as of Jan. 9, according to the jail’s inmate roster.
FCN and sibling publication Dawson County News will continue following this case.
Dawson County News reporter Julia Hansen contributed to this report