More than $10k reportedly charged on Christmas shopper’s stolen cards

After her mother had several credit cards stolen from outside a Forsyth County business, a local woman is hoping the incident can be a lesson for others.

Ashley Glass, a Roswell resident, recently told the Forsyth County News her 75-year-old mother had eight credit cards stolen on Wednesday, Dec. 14 when loading her car after leaving Costco on Bald Ridge Marina Road. The suspects charged more than $10,000 to the cards within hours of the theft.

Glass said her mother had a purse in her shopping cart when she was approached by a couple asking for directions to a neighborhood.

“As she was putting things into her car, a young couple -- she said they were extremely well-dressed -- came up to her and said, ‘Do you know what the name of this road is,” Glass said of the incident.