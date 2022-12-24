More than $10k reportedly charged on Christmas shopper’s stolen cards

After her mother had several credit cards stolen from outside a Forsyth County business, a local woman is hoping the incident can be a lesson for others.
Ashley Glass, a Roswell resident, recently told the Forsyth County News her 75-year-old mother had eight credit cards stolen on Wednesday, Dec. 14 when loading her car after leaving Costco on Bald Ridge Marina Road. The suspects charged more than $10,000 to the cards within hours of the theft.
Glass said her mother had a purse in her shopping cart when she was approached by a couple asking for directions to a neighborhood.
“As she was putting things into her car, a young couple -- she said they were extremely well-dressed -- came up to her and said, ‘Do you know what the name of this road is,” Glass said of the incident.
The victim reportedly tried not to engage with the couple, but Glass said they said their GPS was not working and “stuck their phone in her face” to distract her and turn her away from her cart and purse before the theft.
“At that point, they were distracting, so [her purse] was kind of behind her,” Glass said.
Glass said she believes another person assisted the couple because “there had to have been three people because the couple was standing in front of her” when the cards were stolen.
About two hours after leaving the store, Glass’s mother was contacted by a first credit card company asking if she had spent $2,800 at Best Buy in Cumming. When the victim went to find that card, several others were missing as well
“She had just used the credit cards, so she knew she had them all,” Glass said. “But she said they left her wallet but took every single credit card out of her purse.”
Glass said her mother then contacted other credit card companies and the Cumming Police Department and has had some money reimbursed, though no arrests appear to have been made as of press time.
“It’s been an ongoing thing where she’s had to go to the bank multiple times,” she said.
Glass said she hopes the incident can serve as a lesson for others who may face similar scams.
“First of all, you don’t carry eight credit cards with you, you don’t carry a big purse with you,” Glass said.