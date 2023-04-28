Nine indicted on sex crime counts in Forsyth County

Suspect indicted on child molestation, sexual exploitation of children charges

A Forsyth County man has been charged with 15 counts after being arrested earlier this year.

Ryan Benjamin Wolfe, 38, of Forsyth County was indicted in April on three counts of child molestation and 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the indictment, all three child molestation counts involve the same victim from incidents in January. The sexual exploitation of children counts are from possessing and creating digital video files of minors engaging in “sexually explicit conduct” from February and May 2022 and this January.

Court records indicate that Wolfe previously pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in Forsyth County.

Wolfe was arrested on Jan. 30 and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond, according to the jail’s website.