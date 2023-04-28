Nine indicted on sex crime counts in Forsyth County

Nine suspects were indicted on counts tied to sexual charges in recent months, including some charges of child molestation and sexual battery.
The suspects were indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court in March and April.
Suspect indicted on child molestation, sexual exploitation of children charges
A Forsyth County man has been charged with 15 counts after being arrested earlier this year.
Ryan Benjamin Wolfe, 38, of Forsyth County was indicted in April on three counts of child molestation and 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
According to the indictment, all three child molestation counts involve the same victim from incidents in January. The sexual exploitation of children counts are from possessing and creating digital video files of minors engaging in “sexually explicit conduct” from February and May 2022 and this January.
Court records indicate that Wolfe previously pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in Forsyth County.
Wolfe was arrested on Jan. 30 and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond, according to the jail’s website.
Man indicted on aggravated sodomy, sexual battery counts
In April, Israel Nash Bennett, 18, of Forsyth County, was indicted on two counts of sexual battery and one count of aggravated sodomy stemming from an incident in November 2022.
According to the indictment, the sexual battery counts are from Nash reportedly making “physical contact with the intimate parts of the body” of two victims, with one of them also being the victim in the aggravated sodomy charge.
According to information from the Forsyth County Jail, Nash was arrested on Nov. 22 and is still being held at the jail.
Two suspects indicted for sexual battery against child, child molestation
A suspect has been indicted on two counts each of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 years and child molestation, in unrelated cases.
In April, Silvestre Ceron-Tienda was indicted on four counts tied to incidents involving the same victim that occurred between May 2018 and January 2019.
Also in April, Edward Charles Weimer was indicted on two counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 years and child molestation tied to incidents that allegedly occurred in June 2021 involving one victim.
Man indicted for aggravated child molestation, other charges
A suspect was indicted in March on four counts tied to a reported incident in September 2018.
Anthony Wayne Padgett faces two counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes. All charges involve one victim who was under 16 when the crimes reportedly occurred.
Two indicted for sexual exploitation of children
Two suspects were indicted in April on sexual exploitation of children counts due to allegedly possessing digital images of minors “engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”
Christopher Hayes Caraway was indicted on five counts of the charge due to five different reported images from April 2021.
Kevin Thomas Kenyon was also indicted in March on one count of sexual exploitation of children for allegedly possessing a digital image in July 2021.
Two indicted for failure to register as sex offenders
Anthony Eugene McKenzie, 38, of Forsyth County, was indicted on two counts of failure to register as a sex offender after reportedly not giving the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office updated information on his residence and vehicle at the required time in January.
According to the indictment, McKenzie was convicted of aggravated assault with intent to rape in August 2008.
McKenzie was arrested on Wednesday, March 8, and is being held on a $16,540 bond.
In March, Edward Joseph Winebarger was indicted on one count of failure to register as a sex offender after reportedly failing to register with the FCSO in December.
According to the indictment, he was previously convicted of indecent assault in September 2000 in Pennsylvania.
Winebarger was arrested in December and is being held on a $16,520 bond.