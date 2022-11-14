North Forsyth graduate found dead in Rome, suspect charged with murder

A 21-year-old from Cumming was found dead in Rome over the weekend, and an apparent former classmate has been arrested for murder in the case.

According to a news release from the Rome Police Department, Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, was found dead in Rome on Saturday, Nov. 12 after his vehicle was found abandoned and family members reportedly told police Davis was “overdue meeting friends in Alabama.”

“Officers began conducting a missing person investigation,” the release said. “Signs of foul play were discovered at the location Mr. Davis was last known to have been. As the investigation continued and leads were followed, the deceased body of Mr. Davis was discovered off Tumlin Drive.”

According to the Floyd County Jail’s website, the suspect in the case, Brandon Christopher Risner, also 21, was arrested on Saturday and is being held on no bond with charges of felony murder, concealing the death of another, aggravated assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

According to Forsyth County Schools officials, Davis graduated from North Forsyth High School in 2019 and Risner last attended the school in 2018.