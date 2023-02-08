Report of man firing gun leads to discovery of hand grenade

According to an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, victims, who are family members of Barrett, told police he got into a fight with two victims and “had been drinking and had been shooting a gun off in the backyard.”



Victims told police they believed Barrett had also fired a gun inside the home, had broken a door to the home’s basement, where he lived, and shoved one victim “so hard that his shoulder had popped out of place.”

First responders confirmed the victim’s shoulder had been dislocated.

The responding officer reported seeing a handgun lying on the floorboard of a pickup truck.

Officers said Barrett “was slurring his words and stumbling, which (is) behavior consistent with alcohol intoxication” and showed other signs of intoxication.

Barrett reportedly told officers no fight had occurred and he had not fired a weapon.

“Several 9mm shell casings were observed on the porch just outside the basement,” the officer wrote. “One was located on the floor of the porch near where it meets the grass, and another was found inside the screen door and wood door going into the basement.”

Officers also reported finding a live 9mm round and “several empty beer cans” on the porch and three more shell casings inside the basement on the floor.

Barrett was then arrested, and officers reported finding a handgun magazine in his pocket.

While searching the residence, officers “noticed in plain view, multiple firearms were present in the basement.”

Among firearms and ammunition, officers reportedly found a hand grenade inside a gun safe and a ballistic vest.

“[The Georgia Bureau of Investigation] was contacted and arrived on the scene and completed an Xray of the grenade, and determined that there was a 99% chance that it was inert, but could not confirm this,” the report said. “GBI took possession of the hand grenade, to be taken to one of their facilities to be destroyed.”

At least one firearm was found to be stolen from Cherokee County.

Officers reported finding a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, an ARM AK rifle, a Commando MKIII rifle, and several other rifles, shotguns, handguns and ammunition in the basement and outside.

“There was a total of twelve firearms found in the safe,” the report said.

One victim said the safe was previously locked and they were not aware of how Barrett was able to access it.”

Court records indicate that Barrett has faced several charges in Forsyth County over the years, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2013.



