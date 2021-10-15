Forsyth County students become first American winners in international German economic competition

This was the first year schools from the U.S. were chosen to take part in the international competition, and Strecker said he and his students were honored to be able to participate.

Five students from South Forsyth’s top-rated German program participated — Olivia Philpot, Elise Kopp, Amelia Pettersson, Katherine Yang and Matthew Gaybba.

When presented with the list of topics for this year’s competition, the group decided to focus on geothermal energy, a clean, renewable type of energy created through heat found within the Earth’s crust.

“We asked for this topic because we think that climate change and environmental topics are very important and prevalent in society right now, and we wanted to help change something,” Yang said.

To get started, Yang said the group created a survey to send out to community members to get some of their thoughts on geothermal energy, knowing that results could give them some idea of how to create more acceptance around the use of geothermal energy.

They realized through those results, however, that many simply don’t understand what geothermal energy is or how it works.

With this in mind, the group started working toward their solution, which they decided was to educate the younger generation on geothermal energy and its uses. This way, when they grow up and become leaders in their communities, they know how it could be useful and healthy for the environment.

“[We want] to introduce them early on to geothermal energy so that they can, having been more exposed to it, make a difference in the future,” Pettersson said.

To do this, the group came up with an idea for a GeoBus, a travelling workshop with hands-on activities, modules and experiments for kids to have experience with and understand geothermal energy. The bus can stop at different elementary schools in a community, giving students a day of fun and learning.

The group also developed a prototype of an app, called Pocket Power, which provides information on geothermal energy and dispels myths that it might be harmful to the environment. Yang explained that parents could use the app to learn more and provide even more information to their kids.

“All of this is to prepare the younger generations because we believe they are the leaders of our future,” Yang said.

