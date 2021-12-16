'An overwhelming response:' East students, staff shave heads after raising more than $1,000 for teacher fighting cancer

East Forsyth High School students and teachers volunteered Friday, Dec. 8, to have their heads completely shaved as a way to raise money and show support to English Language Arts Department Chair Ashley Shorter.

The event was organized by two students, Nic Ferrugia and Maddie Rose, who found out just a couple of months ago that Shorter’s stage IV cancer came back out of remission.

Ferrugia said he had Shorter as a teacher when he was a freshman at a different school, and he simply wanted to show her some support through a difficult time. Originally, though, he planned to shave his head along with a small group of friends.

Rose saw the opportunity to garner more support.

“I thought, ‘Hold on. People would pay to see this. We can help someone with this,’” Rose said.

The students sought help to organize a fundraiser with Vanessa Garcia, the school’s spirit head coordinator.

With each tier of the fundraising goal met, they decided a student or faculty member would shave their head at the school’s next pep rally.

