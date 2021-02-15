Forsyth County government announces delay for Tuesday

UPDATE: All branches of Forsyth County Public Library will be opening at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 due to inclement weather.
Forsyth County announced that all government offices will be delayed until 10am on Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to "projected weather conditions."
This includes county government offices, the Forsyth County Courthouse, the animal shelter, recycling convenience centers, Senior Services and Forsyth County Parks and Recreation’s indoor gated facilities.
Any updates will be provided by the county’s social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.
Winter weather is predicted to hit metro Atlanta and north Georgia starting Monday night and going into Tuesday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation began treating the roadways ahead of the predicted weather Monday afternoon.