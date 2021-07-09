John Jefferson joins Forsyth County government as capital projects director

John Jefferson has joined Forsyth County government as capital projects director.
Jefferson brings more than 30 years of experience in project design, execution and management.
“As Forsyth County grows, there is a need to have a capital projects director to oversee the completion of county construction projects,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner. “John has years of experience as a project executive and director for many high-level state construction projects, and we look forward to his leadership here in Forsyth County.”
Jefferson began his career as a project architect with Chapman Coyle Chapman & Associates Architects AIA Inc. in 1987.
He has held positions with metro Atlanta design and real estate development firms as well as state government. Most recently, Jefferson worked with the Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission, or GSFIC, as a senior architect, project executive and director of Design Review Services.
Jefferson holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in architecture from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is a member of the Project Management Institute and the Construction Owners Association of America.
According to a release, Forsyth County Capital Projects actively manages the delivery of planning, design and construction of on-time, in-budget facility and building capital projects, in support of the mission of Forsyth County and its responsibility to the community.