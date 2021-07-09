John Jefferson joins Forsyth County government as capital projects director

John Jefferson has joined Forsyth County government as capital projects director.



Jefferson brings more than 30 years of experience in project design, execution and management.

“As Forsyth County grows, there is a need to have a capital projects director to oversee the completion of county construction projects,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner. “John has years of experience as a project executive and director for many high-level state construction projects, and we look forward to his leadership here in Forsyth County.”

Jefferson began his career as a project architect with Chapman Coyle Chapman & Associates Architects AIA Inc. in 1987.



