By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘I think that that’s a good compromise.’ Why the Planning Commission recommended changes to this drive-through-heavy development
02012024DRIVE THROUGH DEVELOPMENT
Concept plan for the proposed development on the corner of Bethelview and Castleberry roads. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
The Forsyth County Planning Commission recommended approval for a commercial development featuring a Chick-fil-A, but the developer may not get all that they asked for.