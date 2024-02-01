The Forsyth County Planning Commission recommended approval for a commercial development featuring a Chick-fil-A, but the developer may not get all that they asked for.
‘I think that that’s a good compromise.’ Why the Planning Commission recommended changes to this drive-through-heavy development
