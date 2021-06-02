11 boats involved in marina fire on Lake Lanier. Witnesses tell of flames and charred boats

Dan Gordon might’ve lost his 1973 river boat to the flames that sent thick, black smoke into the skies over Holiday Marina Tuesday night, but the Buford resident said he is grateful no one was seriously injured.

Hall County Fire Services reported Tuesday night that four boats and two personal watercraft were burned in the fire reported at about 8:30 p.m. June 1 at 6900 Lanier Islands Parkway in South Hall. Wednesday afternoon they reported "the number of vessels involved in this incident has risen to a total of 11."

No one was injured, but one person who was evaluated declined to be taken to the hospital, Hall County Fire Services spokesman Zachary Brackett said that night.

