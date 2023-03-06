New name for Lake Lanier? It gets mentioned in federal renaming report

A new name for Lake Lanier and Buford Dam?
A congressionally chartered group assigned to reviewing federal names related to the Confederacy, says the lake and dam are “within its remit for consideration, but not within its purview to provide a naming recommendation.”
Buford Dam is named for the town, the namesake of Lt. Col. Algernon Sidney Buford, who served in the Virginia Militia during the Civil War, states The Naming Commission’s Final Report to Congress in September.
Lake Lanier is named after poet Sidney Lanier, who served in the Confederate States Army as a private. The lake drew 12.3 million visitors in 2022, said Steve J. Stanley, Army Corps of Engineers’ Mobile District spokesman, on Monday, March 6.
The Stars and Stripes, a military publication that receives public and private funding, notes in an article that commissioners included the civil works in their review of military assets but declined to offer naming recommendations for them due to the overlapping nature of their ownership and management with individual states.
The commission is instead deferring a decision on their names to Congress.
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-9th District, which includes Hall County and Lake Lanier, couldn’t be reached for immediate comment.
“The report provides a lengthy list of commission-vetted names that could be used for renaming,” according to the Stars and Stripes. “The commission collected more than 34,000 naming suggestions and comments from the public, resulting in more than 3,600 unique names.
“The defense secretary is required to implement a plan to rename, modify or remove Confederacy-related names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia by Jan. 1, 2024. The work was estimated to cost $62.5 million.”