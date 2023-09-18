By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
PHOTOS: Annual charity Poker Run held on Lake Lanier
The annual Pirates of Lanier Charity Poker Run was held Saturday, Sept. 16, on Lake Lanier. (Photo by Lee Heard)
Pirates held their annual voyage across Lake Lanier Saturday, Sept. 16, during the annual poker run to collect money for nonprofit charities.