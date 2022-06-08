What Lake Lanier Association’s new president envisions for the organization

Lake Lanier Association’s new president would like the organization to be viewed as a “trusted resource” for all things Lake Lanier.



“People are confused or just repeat what they’ve heard or what they think they should do to take action or who to call,” said Todd Baxter, a Gainesville resident. “I really want to … point people in the right direction.”

Baxter became the 4,500-member, Gainesville-based group’s president in May, succeeding John Barker, who retired after serving in that position since 2019.

“We’ve got a lot of great programs going, like Shore Sweep, solar lights, things that have been around for years that we want to continue to grow incrementally,” Baxter said.

He cited the life jacket loaner stations on the lake as a program “we’re excited about.”

“The goal is to make all those programs move toward being what I call the trusted resource on Lake Lanier,” Baxter said. “Our goal is to keep the lake clean, full and safe overall, so we’re not really going to embark on anything that would be counter to that.

“We want to take on initiatives that continue to do those things.”



