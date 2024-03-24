By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Where drivers can expect delays this week
Traffic delays are expected this week as part of the SR 369 widening project. FCN file photo - photo by Jim Dean
Due to road widening of SR 369 at the Exit 18 bridge, there will be intermittent lane closures along SR 369 and Ga. 400 throughout the week.