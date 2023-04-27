A letter to the Board of Commissioners about The Gathering at South Forsyth

My question to you is this: Where are these 12,000 people going to live? As of Apr 17, 2023, the average annual pay for the hospitality industry jobs category in Atlanta is $53,335 a year. A household with $65,000 gross annual income would qualify for a $150,000 home. $110,000 gross household income (let’s assume both adults work at the Gathering) would allow for somewhere around a $325,000 purchase price. At this time, in Forsyth County, that is not remotely possible. For comparison, restaurant servers in Atlanta metro earn from $51,974 annually for top earners to an average wage of $31,213 annually.

I would like to pre-address the likely response of “land prices dictate the cost, not the Commissioners.” I don’t think that is a valid response as the value of the land (the “lot”) is directly tied to the density, lot dimensions and setbacks. The cost is further driven higher with expensive design mandates as do the required amenity centers, pools, and clubhouses. These amenities often add to the owner’s monthly cost which is used in the calculation of the amount of the loan a home buyer can qualify.

I’d like to point out I have sat in your chair and have been a real estate professional for over a decade. I have achieved my broker’s license, attend education sessions many times a year focused on land use, have completed the UGA Carl Vinson Academy of Economic Development as well as hold the ACCG Certified County Commissioner Advanced training designation. I have served as chairman of the 55,000 member Georgia REALTORS State & Local Governmental Affairs committee and am the current president of the 1,800 member local association of REALTORS. I am also a member of the REALTORS Land Institute. Over the last 11 years I have worked with landowners and developers on projects all over north metro. I believe I have the credentials to make a qualified assessment of the situation. Quality, affordable owner-occupied workforce housing is achievable. A home these 12,000+ folks can own and begin to gain equity to use to further their lives and those of their children or families. Affordable housing for this often ignored segment can be a game changer for generations.

Work force housing will also help our already struggling restaurants and retail have available workers. As we all have experienced over last several years, there are restaurants with sections closed or the restaurant complete closed as there is no staff. We see lines backed up in retail and grocery stores as there are no cashiers. Our locally owned small businesses are struggling to hire workers so they can grow and prosper in Forsyth County.

I would like to call on you – as leaders of our community - to create a task force which will be charged with answering this very important housing situation. Quality, safe and affordable owner-occupied housing is achievable with an open mind, creativity and not allowing the noisy social media crowd to control the conversation. Let those who are considering investing up to $2 Billion of their own money, and who knows how much taxpayer money, we are aware of the issue and are prepared to offer solutions. Make a bold statement you are willing to consider solutions that will help our current small businesses, restaurants, and retail. This housing crisis absolutely can be solved by the five of you. By the way - I am willing and able to serve on this task force to be part of the team creating solutions for our county.

I hope you will take this in the spirit it is intended and not brush it off. Lack of housing is, and will be, a threat to the success of not just The Gathering but our county’s ability to have successful economic development opportunities in the future. Now is the time to take action. Now is the time to show Metro Atlanta, the state and country that Forsyth County is doing it right.

Best regards,

Patrick

Patrick Bell is a Forsyth County resident and small business owner, former chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party and former District 4 Forsyth County Commissioner (2009-2012)