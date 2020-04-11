Letter to the editor: Community’s support of Northside Hospital outstanding

On behalf of myself and all of those who are involved in the healthcare provided at Northside Hospital Forsyth, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for all the kind wishes and demonstrations of support poured on us these difficult past few weeks.

Although i am not an official spokesperson for the hospital, I do not believe that I am out of line when thanking the community on our behalf. And please note, this is not just on behalf of the doctors and nurses, but also the hundreds of support personnel whom you may not see, but who are also so very important behind the scenes in the delivery of the quality care you have come to expect from Northside.

The deliveries of food from several restaurants, as well as delectable munchies from private citizens have been highlights during some trying and long days. But my personal favorite type of recognition from our community comes in the form of the signs and especially the cards from scores of children that now adorne our facility. Nothing brings such an immediate smile to my face and gives an extra skip to my tired step as these gestures of appreciation for our efforts.

Many trying days still face us in the immediate future, but feel confident that we are working our hardest for you, just as we feel so gratified from your widespread support.

Thank you,

Dr. Scott Cooper, MD