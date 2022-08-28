Mike Tasos: Hearing the beautiful sound of the quittin’ time whistle

We are sometimes afforded a glance behind the curtain, or in this case, the windshield.

Every time this happens, when granted a glimpse into this mystical world, the thought is: “Who in the name of Room 222 would ever take that job?”

I’m referring to bus drivers. Not the Ralph Cramden ilk, but those poor souls who climb upon their respective yellow-tinted steeds five days a week, ferrying youngsters to and from Forsyth County schools.

What a dedicated lot. Can you imagine the living hell that comes from performing this service? Same routes. Same kids. Pass me the box of rat poison.

It is apparently a pretty good gig. There are ads on billboards touting starting pay of $18.02 an hour. That’s not too shabby. But I don’t think I could keep from going postal the first time I was pelted with a well-aimed spit wad.

I could see myself morphing into the late Chris Farley, the hilarious driver in “Billy Madison.” His aggravation was a Twinkie away from losing it.

We’ve all been involved in being a less-than-willing member of a workforce where we knew we weren’t going to last.

In 1970, as a box boy at my stepdad, Otis Campbell’s grocery store, I was paid $1.35 an hour, even though the minimum wage was $1.65.

Now I can relate to how those poor souls in Haitian sweat shops must feel. I worked an entire weekend and received $20.24. It was all the money in the world to me because I earned it.

I wasn’t cut out for the grocery business, though. It was too easy to ply my acerbic wit on customers who didn’t find a 14-year-old Don Rickles all that amusing. It was a blast aggravating certain customers.

“Don’t break my eggs! Don’t squish those strawberries! Don’t dent my Alpo!”

Well, maybe the old hag didn’t say the last one, but she sure could bark.

She yelped one final request: “Young man, will you call me a cab?”



