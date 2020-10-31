Mike Tasos: My favorite music brings back happy memories

Brian Wilson, probably the oldest living Beach Boy, wrote “Add Some Music to Your Day.” That’s a simple request, and through the years it’s a safe bet that we’ve been compliant.
We can’t escape music. And who would want to?
It’s safe to say my taste in music isn’t yours. Conversely, yours isn’t mine.
I’m not a fan of the blues, but recently, looking at the scorecard of favorite artists, I’ve concluded that I am running out of highway. Apple Music means never being at a loss for favorites.
The streaming service enables me to have an extensive library of Texas music, Americana, Country, Folk and all sorts of artists that might be tough to label.
Suffice to say, when rolling down the road, I’m partial to songwriters who write lyrics I would be comfortable to play for others.
Music, at least my music, never fails to take me back to times associated with a time or event. Many mornings, I’d be awakened to Mom crooning an obscure song. Make no mistake, she was no Idina Menzel, but the tunes made her happy.
Hey, isn’t that the point of music? I know it’s not supposed to inspire murder and mayhem.
Time out! You’re wondering: “When is he going to pop off about the election? Why is he writing about music?”
Don’t look for subliminal messages here. I’m officially election weary. I’ll pay anything next time not to have to watch a political advertisement. It’s confusing how any candidate can watch them and not lawyer-up.
Rioting and looting seem to be acceptable these days, but I’m pretty sure slander is still against the law.
And I’m 2020-weary too. This year has been like having liver-and-onions for dinner every night. It’s been 10 months of a daily root canal/colonoscopy combo. It’s 10 daily paper cuts splattered with lemon juice.
Is anyone enjoying anything about 2020? Regardless of what is on the other side of Tuesday, I just want 2020 to crawl back into the hole from whence it emerged.
Like Forrest Gump: That’s all I have to say about that.
Singing “Auld Lang Syne” can’t come soon enough. Someone please hit the fast-forward button.
This past Monday, I felt like El Cabong (remember Quick Draw McGraw?) had conked on the noggin with his guitar.
My hope is that your Monday wasn’t like mine. I felt as if someone spiked my morning java with Tabasco.
As I perused the news, I found out that Jerry Jeff Walker had up and died over the weekend. It was throat cancer that blew out his candles.
I see many of you scratching your heads in confusion. This might make it easier.
Like many musicians, Jerry Jeff spent some time as a guest of a municipality’s “Gray Bar Hotel.” The scene was the New Orleans jail and the song was “Mr. Bojangles.”
The list of artists who have recorded Walker’s classic describing his meeting with his cellmate, is extensive and impressive. And never once is there a single mention of chicken.
I’d seen “Scamp” perform several times over the years, the first in 1981 in Sun Valley, Idaho. I loathe skiing, but Vicki loved it. She slalomed and I got to meet Jerry Jeff at the Elkhorn Resort Lodge.
It’s a matter of debate, but I still believe my day was better.
Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson are still kicking. So is Jimmy Buffett. They are all getting pretty long in the tooth.
I doubt many of you have heard of Robert Earl Keen, but he’s a treasure. It’s about the time of year when “Merry Christmas from the Family” will become relevant.
Unfortunately, Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt and John Prine are no longer making music. If you haven’t ever listened to them, you should. None of them are releasing any new albums, but isn’t the definition of “timeless” when we enjoy old stuff?
Willie wrote “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys.” Not me, mine have been the guys who have provided me with music that wouldn’t have embarrassed Mom.
It’s inevitable that I’ll join her one day. Papa Kenny, a pretty good guitar player in his day, will be there too.
Forget Woodstock. Watching my heroes perform will be heaven to me.
Mike Tasos’ column is published every other weekend. He hopes you give a listen to some of these guys. He’s certain you can thank him when you do. Comments can be sent to miketasos@earthlink.net. He is also on Facebook.