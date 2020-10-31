Mike Tasos: My favorite music brings back happy memories

Brian Wilson, probably the oldest living Beach Boy, wrote “Add Some Music to Your Day.” That’s a simple request, and through the years it’s a safe bet that we’ve been compliant.

We can’t escape music. And who would want to?

It’s safe to say my taste in music isn’t yours. Conversely, yours isn’t mine.

I’m not a fan of the blues, but recently, looking at the scorecard of favorite artists, I’ve concluded that I am running out of highway. Apple Music means never being at a loss for favorites.

The streaming service enables me to have an extensive library of Texas music, Americana, Country, Folk and all sorts of artists that might be tough to label.

Suffice to say, when rolling down the road, I’m partial to songwriters who write lyrics I would be comfortable to play for others.

Music, at least my music, never fails to take me back to times associated with a time or event. Many mornings, I’d be awakened to Mom crooning an obscure song. Make no mistake, she was no Idina Menzel, but the tunes made her happy.

Hey, isn’t that the point of music? I know it’s not supposed to inspire murder and mayhem.

Time out! You’re wondering: “When is he going to pop off about the election? Why is he writing about music?”

Don’t look for subliminal messages here. I’m officially election weary. I’ll pay anything next time not to have to watch a political advertisement. It’s confusing how any candidate can watch them and not lawyer-up.



