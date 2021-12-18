Mike Tasos: Not taking Christmas for granted this year

Generally speaking, I like things with three names: Robert Earl Keen and Jerry Jeff Walker in the music world. James Lee Burke is a favorite author. I hope to go to Cabo San Lucas someday.

However, I would be dancing like Snoopy if I never had to hear “Renal cell carcinoma” with a finger pointed my way.

It seems like I have a good case of it. Maybe a “good” case is a poor description. If there was any way to possibly have a knock-down fistfight with my left kidney, let’s ring the bell.

Soon, there will be a day of reckoning for me and “Lefty.” He’ll tag me pretty good and leave me woozy. I’ll be down for a nine-count.

Someone will wave an ammonia capsule under my nose, my head will clear, and I’ll be ready for future challenges.

Lefty, that bum, will have been given the Veg-O-Matic treatment, sliced and diced in a pathology lab.

Let me clear this up: I have kidney cancer and on January 12th Dr. Adam Mellis will kick Lefty to the curb and I’ll live out my years with one kidney.

It’s going to be fine. At least that’s what I’ve been told. Lots of people only have one kidney. That’s all fine and good, but if I had my druthers, I’d just as soon have two.



