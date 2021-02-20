A column from John Tinker: How my wife made me love my name

She stretched out her right hand with its long, slender fingers and delicate wrist, and smiled.

“Hi, I’m Ronda Rich.” I was smitten, instantly, but trying not to show it, I replied only, “Nice to meet you.”

Her expression changed as she asked, “Now, is your name John Pinker? Or Tinker?”

“Tinker,” I corrected, “With a T.”

I was surprised she didn’t know my name. Or seem to care. I had, of course, Googled Ronda Rich and found out a lot about her.

I was there to interview Ronda about Alan Kulwicki, a race car driver whom she’d dated. I was writing a movie about the late champion. The movie never got made but, more important, the interview turned into a friendship turned into marriage.

There may’ve been confusion on Ronda’s part over my name when we met. She made up for that later.

Before I continue, a confession: I’ve never been enamored with my first name, the most popular boy’s name in the country. John. So I grew up wanting to be called Tinker. At least it wasn’t a warm glass of milk like the name John.

Back to Ronda who, somewhere along the way, began calling me Tink. It’d never been called Tink. To my knowledge, not even my father or brothers had been called Tink. Not with any regularity, at least.

But here was this Southern belle, with her honey-sweet voice, giving me a new moniker. Yet, it was more than just another name. It was what the woman with whom I was falling in love called me. It was her special name for me. And it was wonderful.