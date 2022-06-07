Ronda Rich: Nashville may have changed, but it’s the same

It’s not that we don’t visit Nashville regularly. We do.

Usually, though, we are in a suburb like Franklin or Brentwood and not smack downtown as we were on a recent trip. We were there to attend a fundraiser hosted by former racer Darrell Waltrip and his wife, Stevie, at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Oh, my.

“Nashville is really changing,” my friends would often say. “It’s not the same town you used to know.”

They weren’t kidding.

I’ve lived there. I’ve worked there. I’ve dreamed there. I’ve made thousands of memories there. I used to know her quite well.

When first I met her, Nashville was a booming Southern town that had been built on the insurance industry, education (there are 20 colleges and universities there), and country music.

Her downtown area set quietly and sweetly along the rippling yet powerful Cumberland River — the same waters once crossed by Davy Crockett and, later, by Yankee troops chasing the Confederates.

The architectural grace of majestic, light-colored stone buildings, raised in the 1930s and ‘40s, such as the train station and post office, snuggle against the gothic red brick of the Ryman Auditorium which, in turn, winks sleepily at the Ernest Tubb Record Shop.

Though many of those buildings are still there, her downtown streets resemble — mighty shudder — a country cousin to Los Angeles.

The town, which rode to fame on the pompadour hairstyle heads of country music stars like Porter Wagoner and Conway Twitty, now dresses in modern fashions similar to 1960s’ London.

Think of the Beatles in black suit jackets and slim, peg-legged slacks with polished loafers and you have a clear picture of the young men who hurry along, down Broadway.

Where have all the cowboy hats and boots gone?

While Tink conducted business, via video calls, in our hotel room in the glass tower of an extremely modern hotel which looked out on the city’s skyline – with that awful “Batman” building which brought a tarnish when BellSouth built it in the 1990s – I took a meandering walk down Demonbreun. Amazed, I stared up at the tops of fancy, high-rise buildings.



