Sudie Crouch: My nerves have been bad my entire life

“You’re too young to have nerves.”

I can’t tell you how many times Granny said this to me. Her logic was that a child didn’t have nerves so she didn’t understand why I was saying something was irritating me. Or annoying me, or making me angry.

But lots of stuff did, and some people did, too.

“They are getting on my nerves,” I’d exclaim, sometimes dramatically, other times exasperated. Every time, with a sigh. Granny would grunt and roll her eyes. And to think, Mama wonders where I get that eye-rolling from that has annoyed her my entire lifetime.

“Old gal, you don’t know the first thing about nerves. Trust me. You ain’t old enough yet.”

“How old do you have to be?” I asked.

I was genuinely curious. What I was feeling seemed pretty dang real, so I needed to know if I was in for something far worse when I was older. Granny didn’t anticipate this question so she had to think on it for a minute.

“Older,” she said. “And working. You can’t claim something’s got on your nerves if you ain’t had a boss and coworkers.”

I was a kid. What did she think parents and teachers were if not people bossing me around minus the salary? Other kids were my coworkers, and trust me, they got on my nerves plenty.

“I don’t think that’s right,” I said, a bold statement simply because it was not in alignment with Granny.

“What did you say?” That was her way of giving me the opportunity to change what I said.

“I know these things are getting on my nerves now.”

See, Granny came from a generation where kids were supposed to be seen, not heard. Children didn’t have opinions or thoughts about things, and if they had emotions, they better know how to control them.

I wonder how someone as fiery as she was managed to grow up because I can’t imagine her not having an opinion she didn’t share, not even as a child.

But nerves were something different.

Nerves were reserved for grown ups who could get annoyed, exasperated, and stressed out about all the weight of the world on their shoulders. People who had mortgages, life insurance, and were worried about putting food on the table — that’s who had nerves according to Granny.

Of course, I was a mini-adult as a child, shadowing my grandmother and bossing other kids around. It’s a wonder I had any friends at all.

I somehow worried about everything, too. Even as a child.

Getting good grades was super stressful and involved making things like a diorama — which served absolutely no purpose for my future career. Algebra and geometry also caused me undue stress and I haven’t used them since my last class. Even though I hated those things, I still had to endure it.

There were social pressures galore too, although not as much for a little wallflower nerd such as myself. Yet, my nerves were worked to a frazzle.

When I developed an ulcer at 16, I looked at her and said, “See there, old woman, I told you stuff had been getting on my nerves and this proves it!”

She frowned. “How in the heck can you have an ulcer? You’re only a kid!”



