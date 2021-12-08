Sudie Crouch: Necessity is the mother of invention

Procrastination has plagued me most of my life. It’s not intentional, but rather I normally just forget minor details until they have become urgent.

“I need some pencils,” I announced one morning at the breakfast table.

“What kind of pencils?” my uncle asked.

“Ain’t you got pencils? What you been writing with?” Granny demanded.

“These are special pencils,” I said, making eye contact with my uncle so he’d know the gravity of the matter and more importantly, that discretion was needed. “We gotta have colored pencils for some kind of project.”

“What kind of colored pencils?” he asked.

“No particular brand, just the ones that are like crayons but in pencil form.”

Granny had already wandered down the hall, not worried about my pencil predicament.

“When do you need them by?” my uncle asked.

“This morning.”

“Oh heck,” he muttered. He took one last sip of his coffee. “Come on, Dad, we gotta go.”

This scene - or one like it - played out on numerous occasions throughout my childhood.

I’d have a project due or needed something specific for school, and totally forget about it until it was needed.

We had Wacky Hat day and I remembered the night before. The next day, I went to school wearing a colander with curlers strung through the holes with yarn.

“I will die of embarrassment!” I cried, seeing Granny’s creation.

“This is what you get when you wait until the last minute to tell anyone you needed something,” she responded. “Besides. It’s supposed to be a wacky hat, ain’t it? You know the rules. You get what you get and you don’t pitch a fit.”

I knew better than to argue with her.

The next morning, Mama asked me what was on my head. “It’s Wacky Hat day,” I answered simply.

“Is that supposed to be a hat?” she inquired, looking at the horrors.

“It’s the best Granny could come up with on short notice.”

“I see.” Mama studied it a bit longer. “Why didn’t you ask me? I could have maybe made something a little...better.”

I sighed. Even as a kid, I sighed.

“You were at work.”

“When did you know you needed it?”

I sighed again.

“About a week or so, I guess. I forgot until last night.”

Mama nodded. She was probably wondering if the hat horror was simply Granny’s passive-aggressive way of getting back at me for waiting until the night before to tell her I needed something.

Of course, it didn’t work.

I lived fast and loose when it came to needing something for school. Dioramas, science projects, book reports -- all were put off until the night before.

The whole family was involved in helping me get across the finish line, and my grandfather finally declared one day he didn’t know why anyone seemed surprised at my emergencies.

As I grew older and wiser, and couldn’t ask for parental intercession, I learned the importance of being aware of deadlines and due dates.

It was too late though, as I am sure Granny had already cursed me enough times to make sure I was going to be paid back in spades for all of my dilly dallying.

Enter my own precious child, who seems to get his procrastination from none other than his mother.

“Mama,” he began one night as he got ready for bed. “I’m gonna need a costume for school.”

“What kind of costume?” I asked.

“For a living history lesson. I’m gonna be Lance Armstrong, the first man on the moon.”

“I think you mean Neil Armstrong,” I said. “Unless you’re going as the cyclist.”

He shook his head. “No, I’m going as the astronaut.”



