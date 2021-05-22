Sudie Crouch: We seem to be lacking compassion, kindness and respect

It seems like we have gone from one crisis to another over the last 18 months.

There’s been a continual shortage of things.

Starting with the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020, there’s been a hand sanitizer shortage, Lysol, chicken, cat food, chicken again, coins, the cat food somehow never caught back up, and most recently, gas. I’m sure I’m leaving a few out, too.

It’s truly been a non-stop testing of our mettle as the human race.

Thankfully, there seems to be some hope on the horizon but the trauma of the things we have experienced may remain. And a large part of that trauma has been the character that has emerged.

Some of these crises have been worsened by people hoarding.

Looking back at the Charmin situation, people were piling the 2-ply as deep as they could in their buggy. Just like the folks that were putting gas in plastic bags.

I don’t understand taking more than you not only don’t need but could not possibly use in a lifetime.

It’s one thing to be prepared — slightly. Granny always said to have a little put back, just in case. But she didn’t stockpile things or try to make sure she was the only one who had it.

If something was on sale, she’d pick up a couple of extra items.

“What if we don’t use it?” I would ask.

“It’ll get used,” she’d assure me. “If we don’t, someone will.”

I didn’t understand what she meant then, but now I do. She’d have a few extra on hand so if she heard of someone who needed something, she could share.

But people aren’t sharing anymore, are they?

What we’ve seen is people who were trying to get theirs while making sure no one else could get anything.

I get being scared.

Heck, I’ve been scared too. Part of my anxiety disorder involves having slight OCD regarding germs and I was in severe panic mode when I couldn’t find Germ-X last year. That is something I would buy every time I went in a store before — just because I used it constantly.

But what we’ve witnessed is the worst parts of humanity at times.

There was a quote I read a while back, and I can’t find it again to properly attribute it, but the gist of it was, in a crisis, what we need more than hoarding is to get along with our neighbors.

Neighbors doesn’t mean just the ones we live next door to but the people in our community. We have to think about others as well.

Sexy Frank only eats one kind of cat food and it has become harder and harder to find.



