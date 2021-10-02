Football: Denmark beats Central, grows winning streak to 4 games

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

Forsyth Central’s defense could not contain Denmark's offense Friday night, as the Danes beat the Bulldogs 31-6.

On Denmark's opening drive quarterback Jacob Nelson showed his arm strength and launched a deep ball to wide receiver Lake Thoman, who caught the ball then put the jets on to score a 58-yard touchdown reception. Thoman finished the night with four receptions for 73 yards.

That momentum carried over to the defense. Danes forced the Bulldogs to a three-and-out on their opening drive, and as Central's punter began to punt the ball, the Danes went on a full-on rush, blocked the punt, and recovered the loose ball. That gave Denmark a perfect field position in the red zone.