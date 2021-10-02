Football: Denmark beats Central, grows winning streak to 4 games

By Derrick Richemond
For the Forsyth County News
Forsyth Central’s defense could not contain Denmark's offense Friday night, as the Danes beat the Bulldogs 31-6.
On Denmark's opening drive quarterback Jacob Nelson showed his arm strength and launched a deep ball to wide receiver Lake Thoman, who caught the ball then put the jets on to score a 58-yard touchdown reception. Thoman finished the night with four receptions for 73 yards.
That momentum carried over to the defense. Danes forced the Bulldogs to a three-and-out on their opening drive, and as Central's punter began to punt the ball, the Danes went on a full-on rush, blocked the punt, and recovered the loose ball. That gave Denmark a perfect field position in the red zone.
With the ball on the 19-yard line Nelson dropped back with a clean pocket, hit running back Amon Williams in stride and puts the ball in a tight window where only Williams could catch it. Williams powered his way and dove in head-first for the touchdown, increasing Denmark's lead 14-0.
After going through with their air attack, Denmark head coach Mike Palmieri decides to ground and pound on their next possession. On third-and-goal, Williams got the pitch and was escorted by his offensive line to step foot in the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown run. It was Williams's second straight score.
Down by 21-0, Central desperately needed to get some points on the board before halftime. Late in the second quarter, defensive back Daniel Smith picked off the Danes to give Central another shot on offense.
Central relied on its rushing attack, but the Danes weren't giving them a chance, stalling the Bulldogs' drive. The Denmark defense gave up only 47 yards on offense at halftime.
“We knew first down was a big down tonight,” Palmieri said. “They're not much of a passing team, so we knew if we can get them in second-and-long, then we would [be in a good position].
Denmark forced another three-and-out on Central's first possession of the second half, and the Danes' offense remained hot, with Nelson tossing the ball right on the money for his third touchdown pass of the game.
Trey Glymph kicked a 34-yard field goal later in the third quarter, which gave the Danes a new season high in points scored.
Central did not want to leave the game scoreless, and with under eight minutes remaining in the fourth, QB Drew Mullivan delivered a 36-yard touchdown pass to his favorite receiver, Cam Yeager.
“We wanted to focus on one series at a time,” Central head coach David Rooney said. “To see us not give up and keep fighting until the end of the game and to get that touchdown even though the game was out of reach so, I’m proud of that effort.”
Denmark [4-1, 2-0 Region 6-7A] has won four straight games and will host Lambert Oct. 8, while Central [1-4, 0-2 Region 6-7A] will travel to North Forsyth Oct. 8.