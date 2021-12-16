Football: Denmark sends Shor to Alabama, Jordan to Georgia Southern

Treston Jordan's football journey started before he was even born.

Jordan's father, Richard Jordan, played six years in the National Football League. Naturally, since Treston was a child, he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps.

Denmark's star safety took those next steps Wednesday by signing his National Letter of Intent with his family by his side.

"My pops believed in me first," he said. "I just knew it. I could do anything with him on my side, and God. The family just supported me and I knew I could do it."

Denmark senior Dayne Shor joined Jordan in signing to the University of Alabama. Shor is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and held several dozen offers from programs such as Georgia, Oklahoma and Oregon.

"When I took my first visit to Alabama, which was the spring game — obviously, it wasn't an official visit because recruiting was still shut down — just being in that atmosphere felt really different for me. One of the good things about Alabama is, they were one of the most consistent ones to talk to me and set up Zoom calls throughout COVID and all that sort of stuff, so that was a really big deal to me. When I took my official visit, with the culture and the standards there, it was just a no-brainer."

Shore played Danes' offensive line during the 2019-20 season before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. His reentry to Georgia high school football was blocked earlier this year, which led to Shor sitting out his senior season.

Still, Shor feels a special connection to Denmark.

"It's pretty funny, because I get to graduate from a school that's named after me," Shor said with a laugh. "This school has been amazing. This school has supported me through thick and thin. All the coaches have been there for me, all the administration and all the staff, and all the teachers have supported me throughout the time I was here."

Shor is one of 24 athletes who make up Alabama's second-ranked recruiting class. The Crimson Tide wrapped up their second straight SEC championship earlier this month and will face Cincinnati on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl.

Jordan picked off four passes and broke up seven more as a senior. He scored two defensive touchdowns and collected 65 tackles, including five behind the line of scrimmage.



Jordan is a ballhawking safety who dishes out big hits, but that wasn't always his favorite position.

"Actually, I wanted to be a receiver, but I got on the other side of the ball and started hitting," Jordan said. "I just fell in love with it."



Jordan will join a Georgia Southern program under the direction of first-year head coach Clay Helton.

"I'm very blessed," Jordan said. "It feels like a dream right now. Everybody's here to come see me, and it's just a very blessed situation to be in."

